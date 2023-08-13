SPAR Group (SGRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect SPAR Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

