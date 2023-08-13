Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Light & Wonder, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

