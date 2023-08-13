KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.