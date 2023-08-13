Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KO opened at $61.17 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.