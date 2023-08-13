Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KO opened at $61.17 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

