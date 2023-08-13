Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for UWM Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for UWM in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of UWM by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

