HC Wainwright Boosts Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $29.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OCS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

