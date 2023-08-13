HC Wainwright Boosts Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $29.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
OCS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Oculis
Oculis Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.