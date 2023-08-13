NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $118.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Shares of NTES opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

