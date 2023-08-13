FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

