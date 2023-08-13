Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.31. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $214.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,757 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

