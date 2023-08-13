FY2023 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.96 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

