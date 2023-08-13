Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of EAT opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

