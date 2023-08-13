Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR opened at C$70.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.48. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$52.05 and a 12-month high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.37. Linamar had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.8944316 EPS for the current year.

Linamar Announces Dividend

Linamar Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

