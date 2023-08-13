Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.49. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

