Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%.
Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of DLPN stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.49. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
