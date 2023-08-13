FY2023 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. Boosted by Alliance Global Partners (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Village Farms International Trading Up 20.6 %

VFF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,838,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Stories

