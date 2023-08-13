GreenPower Motor (GP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of GP stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Recommended Stories

