Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Price Performance

NYSE LOV opened at $0.22 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spark Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

(Get Free Report)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.