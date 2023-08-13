FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.88.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$71.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The company has a market cap of C$16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a 12 month low of C$67.09 and a 12 month high of C$78.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

