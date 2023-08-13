WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.83 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.59. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.60.

WSP opened at C$187.66 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$143.66 and a 1 year high of C$187.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

