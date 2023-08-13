Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.89 million, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

