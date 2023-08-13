IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

About IM Cannabis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

