IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.30.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
