IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.