IceCure Medical (ICCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICCM opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.10. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

