NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

