PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of PDSB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
