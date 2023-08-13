PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDSB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 1,272,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 187,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

