PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHX. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PHX opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.31. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.93.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.