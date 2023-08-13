Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

