Modiv (MDV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDV stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a PE ratio of -82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Modiv by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

