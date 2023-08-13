Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of TCN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

