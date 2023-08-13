FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE SJ opened at C$68.10 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$37.45 and a 52 week high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.