Research Analysts Set Expectations for Verano Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verano in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Verano Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRNOF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

