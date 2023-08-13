Northland Capmk Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 945,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $131,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

