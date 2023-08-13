Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $287.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 262,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

