Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

