Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Decreased by Analyst

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.