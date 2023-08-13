Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of AAWH opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Ascend Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

