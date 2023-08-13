Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.57.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AKAM opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and have sold 43,218 shares valued at $4,122,807. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.