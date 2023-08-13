Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

AM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

AM stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $460,980. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile



Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

