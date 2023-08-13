Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $51.64

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

