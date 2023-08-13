Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Reduced by Zacks Research

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,319.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,014,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $20,775,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

