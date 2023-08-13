Needham & Company LLC Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of TWOU opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

