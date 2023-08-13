Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.26) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

