HC Wainwright Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Arvinas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

