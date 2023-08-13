Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.41 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

