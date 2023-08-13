Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

