Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

