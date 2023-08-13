Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.59 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

