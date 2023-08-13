Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 209.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 143,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Articles

