Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Arhaus, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARHS. TheStreet upgraded Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 298,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

