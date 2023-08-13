Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issued By Zacks Research

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for AMERISAFE’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

AMSF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

AMSF stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 32.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

