Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.80. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

