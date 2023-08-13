Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Mizuho

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.80. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $16.77.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.