Bitfarms Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 102.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million.

BITF has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $346.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.18. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 434,548 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,225,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,217 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

